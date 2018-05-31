Residents still fuming over town parking issues

Residents in Horncastle are calling for action to improve parking issues at two of the town’s most notorious traffic hot-spots.

The News has recently highlighted problems in Prospect Street and Bowl Alley Lane.

Residents in Prospect Street (pictured) are fed up of parking problems caused by double-yellow lines. EMN-180426-142535001

In Prospect Street, residents say they are unable to park outside their own homes because of restrictions and workers and students leaving their vehicles all day.

In Bowl Alley Lane, there are long-standing problems at the start and finish of the school day.

Now, people are warning the issues at both locations are an ‘accident waiting to happen.’

There are also claims Prospect Street has became a ‘rat run’ with motorists keen to avoid jams at the junction of West Street, Langton Hill and Lincoln Road.

Peter Bourn said: “Accommodation Road and Prospect Street have become a regular rat run all the time now.

“Articulated lorries from the builders merchants at the bottom access Lincoln Road up Prospect Street and Accommodation Road.

“It’s a total nightmare and very dangerous for the children who live on these streets.”

Phil Scrimshaw said: “It is the people who park on the road (Prospect Street) then go off to work on the bus - or wherever they go.

“Should be residents’ parking only.”

One resident, who asked not be named, said: “I kindly asked someone who had blocked my drive to move and was met with a tirade of abuse.”

Regarding Bowl Alley Lane - which is ‘home’ to two of the town’s schools - Rebecca Chapman said: “It is a accident waiting to happen.”

Nicola Badley-Smith added: “Any kids living in Horncastle should be walking or biking to school, like we always used to in the 90s.

“If people say they don’t have time to walk their kids to school before going to work they should get up earlier - it’s not rocket science.

“(It) would be way healthier too...so many suffering from lack of exercise from being driven everywhere.

Leon Hadfield said: “No good banning it (parking) - just clamp them. It might make them take notice not to park there when they pay the fine.”