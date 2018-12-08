Residents hit out at damage to quiet county lanes in Woodhall Spa

Residents in Woodhall Spa claim local country lanes have been ‘decimated’ by traffic avoiding roadworks in the village.

Contractors have been working on the B1191 which has been closed at various times.

Several people have complained ineffective signage means drivers are not following the recommended diversion (almost 20 miles round) and are using Sandy Lane (pictured), Monument Road and Wellsyke Lane as alternatives.

One resident said: “These lanes were until this road closure two of the prettiest in Lincolnshire, popular with walkers and cyclists with pristine verges.

“The heavy volumes of continuous traffic have decimated the verges.”

Another resident said Sandy Lane was ‘ruined’ and resembled a ‘WW1 battlefield’.