Residents hit back over claims ASB is a major issue on Horncastle estate

Residents on a Horncastle housing estate have hit back at allegations that anti social behaviour is a major issue and insisted: “It’s a decent place to live.”

District councillor Sandra Campbell-Wardman recently highlighted what she described as ‘worrying issues’ on Centurion Park which is managed by Waterloo Housing.

Coun Campbell-Wardman revealed two families had been forced to flee their homes and stay overnight with relatives following a spate of anti-social behaviour (ASB).

Several residents acknowledged there were issues - some of which are ongoing - but maintained they were caused by ‘two or three problem families’.

They were backed by police who praised the community spirit on the estate and denied ASB was a particular concern.

None of the residents wanted to be named, but one said: “There have been a few issues but it is no worse than any other estate.

“You sometimes get kids riding motorcycles...things like that.

“The vast majority of people are no trouble.

“I’ve got children and I’m happy letting them play out.

“The community spirit is really good.

“We all get on, but there’s just two or three spoiling it.”

The daughter of one family revealed how other youngsters had been approached by a resident offering to sell them drugs.

Another parent said everyone knew which homes were occupied by problem families.

She said: “It did kick off and there was some shouting.

“People know who it is, but they don’t want to get involved.

“Most of us get on. It is a shame one or two familes are spoiling it. I don’t know why they can’t be moved.”

There have been allegations incidents Coun Campbell-Wardman referred to were sparked by families moved onto the estate from outside the area - and by at least one property being sub-let.

However, one resident - who is not from Horncastle - said she didn’t have any problems.

She added; “This estate is a lot better than other places I’ve lived.

“It’s nowhere near as bad as some are making out.

“You don’t always see eye-to-eye with your neighbour but that’s life.

“People need to look at what is happening in other places and realise how lucky they are here.”

Police say they are wqrking hard to solve what they described as ‘a few on going issues’ but confirmed the estate was not a particular problem.

PCSO Nigel Wass said: “The vast majority of people are law-abiding and the community spirit is as good as any other estate in the area - if not better.

“That’s not to say there aren’t issues and we are working with some families but it is a multi-agency approach.”

Following Coun Campbell-Wardman’s initial complaints, it emerged police were not aware of some of the incidents.

PCSO Wass urged residents to report any ASB and pledged reports would be followed up.

He was joined by Coun Campbell-Wardman and town mayor Coun Brian Burbidge at a street surgery on Monday but only one resident came forward.

PCSO Wass confirmed some residents had been handed diaries to record incidents which could be used by police and Waterloo Housing in follow ups.

He also said some residents planned to raise issues with representatives of Waterloo at an open day on August 20