Residents are invited to clean up and annual meeting in Horncastle

Horncastle Town Council is calling on the public to get involved in two key events in the town.

A community clear-up day will be held this Saturday, March 30.

Volunteers should meet at the Horncastle Town Council offices at Stanhope Hall at 2pm.

All equipment will be provided, and refreshments will also be available.

Call Michelle or Amanda on 01507 522957 for more information.

Residents are also invited to the Annual Town Meeting which takes place on Wednesday, April 3, at 7pm.

The main agenda item for the meeting at Stanhope Hall is the recreation area.

Horncastle Town Council have arranged for the company which will help deliver the recreation area to attend the meeting - so there are plenty of opportunities to ask any questions.