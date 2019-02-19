Residents affected after water main bursts in Horncastle

Anglian Water have apologised to residents in Horncastle after a water main has burst in the town this morning (Tuesday).

In a statement, Anglian Water said: “We’re really sorry but some customers in Horncastle may have very low water pressure, or no water at all.

“We’ve identified a burst water main in your area that we’re working hard to get fixed, so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible.

“This should be by 4pm today (Tuesday) but we’ll update you if anything changes.

“Again, we’re really sorry we’ve inconvenienced you and thanks for your patience.”

According to reports, the burst water main is at the Boston Road traffic lights.

According to social media reports, properties on Louth Road, Queen Street, Boston Road, Elmhirst Road and Bryant Close have all been affected.

