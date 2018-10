The rescheduled classic cars event will be held at the Walled Garden, Baumber, this Sunday, October 7, from 11am to 4pm.

The garden and tearoom will be open, as well as the plant stall. The potting shed tearoom will be serving sandwiches, homemade cakes and drinks.

Admission is free and dogs on leads will be welcome.

The event will also include the garden’s big bulb sale, with a wide range of spring and summer-flowering bulbs on offer.

Call 01507 578763 to find out more.