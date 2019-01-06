Renew or subscribe for green waste collections in East Lindsey

East Lindsey residents can renew or subscribe online for their green waste collection now -and this year East Lindsey District Council is offering those who sign up online the chance to win a year’s subscription.

To enter, residents need to renew or sign-up to the service online by 22 February, 2019 and they could be one of 12 households who receive a free subscription.

Signing up online is quick, easy and can be done at a time that suits you.

For the annual fee of £40 the District Council will provide 21 green waste collections; 18 from Spring to Autumn and three throughout Winter.

Anyone who currently subscribes to the Green Waste collection service will need to re-subscribe by Friday, February 22 to ensure a seamless transition to their new subscription.

Residents can still subscribe after this date, however, the start date may be later and 21 collections cannot be guaranteed but the cost will remain the same.

The subscription period for 2019/20 will begin in March/ April depending on your collection day.

The last collection for 2018/19, for anyone who does not re-subscribe will be during the two weeks prior to March 25.

Residents who subscribe by February 22 will receive a letter in March with full details including what time to present the bin, their collection day and a sticker for the bin.

To subscribe or for more information on the collection service, click here

• Anyone who cannot subscribe online can do so by calling 0800 08 55 037 from tomorrow (Monday, January 7).