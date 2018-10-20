Remembrance weekend in the Horncastle area promises to be ‘fantastic’

Organisers of next month’s Remembrance commemorations in Horncastle are preparing for a ‘fantastic weekend’ of events.

This year coincides with the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Horncastle will stage a number of tributes as part of ‘One Hundred Years of Remembrance’ - one of the highlights of which promises to be a traditional parade on Sunday, November 11.

The parade will leave Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School (9.30am) and head along West Street and Bridge Street for a service at St Mary’s Church (10am)

Because of the extra significance this year, organisers have arranged for the church service to be ‘relayed’ over a loudpseaker system at the Community Centre.

Coun Fiona Martin, chairman of the organising committee, told town councillors at their monthly meeting last week the number of people wanting to attend the service could exceed capacity at St Mary’s.

She said: “The service is always very well attended. We don’t want people standing out in the cold so we have arranged to use the Community Centre.”

The weekend of events will start with a concert by the award-winning Banovallum Brass in Stanhope Hall on Friday evening (Nov 9).

It will culminate in a spectacular beacon lighting and fireworks display at Scrivlesby Estate on Sunday evening.

On Saturday, there will be a series of events in the Market Place, including WW1 displays and a Royal British Legion Poppy Stall.

From 11.30, events will be held in the town’s theatre. The Young Stagers will stage some drop-in sessions followed by a display of WW1 arts and crafts. Sadie Hirst will present a talk about wartime food.

Organisers have announced details of an extra event on Saturday November 3 when a display of replica model WW1 aircraft will be held at the Community Centre from 10-2pm.

Five thousand programmes have been printed and they contain full details and timings of all events, along with any ticket details.

The programmes are available from various locations and will be distributed to all schoolchildren.

Mayor Coun Brian Burbidge congratulated organisers and said: “It promises to be an absolutely fantastic weekend and something Horncastle can be really proud of. “All we need is some decent weather.”

Organisers are also considering purchasing a WW1 Commemorative seat as a lasting memorial, if sufficient funds are available.