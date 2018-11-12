Remembrance Day 2018: How Wragby paid tribute for Armistice 100

Wragby paid tribute to the fallen of both World wars on Sunday.

Former members and relatives from the British Armed Forces gathered with residents at the memorial stone outside the Methodist Church following the service of Remembrance in All Saints Church.

The pulpit in All Saints Church was beautifully adorned in poppies for the centenary service.

The organ in the Methodist Church is the memorial to the fallen of both world wars.

The bell ringing team at All Saints Church rang in memory of the 1400 bell ringers that died during the 1st World War.