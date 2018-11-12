Remembrance Day 2018: How Horncastle and Woodhall Spa remembered our World War One heroes on Armistice 100

Massive crowds turned out for Remembrance Day celebrations in Horncastle and Woodhall Spa (yesterday).

In Horncastle, a whole weekend of events took place, starting with a concert by the award-winning Banovallum Brass Band on Friday night.

There were a series of events in the town centre on Saturday, including performances at the town’s Lion Theatre.

On Sunday, more than 250 people took part in Remembrance parade followed by services at St Mary’s Church and the War Memorial Centre.

There was also a service for Korean veterans in Hammerton Gardens at midday.

Then, last night, hundreds of people attended a beacon lighting ceremony and fireworks display at Scrivelsby Estate.

Coun Fiona Martin, chair of the Remembrance organising committee, described the weekend as a great success and thanked the community for their outstanding support.

In Woodhall Spa, hundreds of people took part in the annual Remembrance Day parade on Sunday morning.

The parade included East Lindsey District Council leader Coun Craig Leyland and Parish Council chairman Coun David Clarke.

Following a short service at the war memorial, crowds gathered in Royal Square - in front of the two memorials dedicated to the 617 (Dambusters) squadron.

A brief rain shower threatened to spoil the ceremony in Royal Square but in a poignant moment at 11 minutes past 11 o’clock, the skies above Woodhall brightened and the sun came out.

