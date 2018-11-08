Remembrance Day 2018: Horncastle student Tom has a special role to play

Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School student Tom Massey says he is ‘proud and honoured’ to be taking part in a remarkable Remembrance Day event this Sunday...on Sutton on Sea beach.

Tom, who is Head Boy at QEGS, will help produce a 30m x 30m sand sculpture of a First World War soldier.

His inspiration will be Lieutenant Basil Perrin Hicks, who was killed at the Battle of Loos in 1915.

Tom will be working alongside well-known local artist Nicki Jarvis.

And forget a paint-brush.. .all Tom will be working with is a rake.

He hopes to finish the sculpture before the tide comes in.

Sutton on Sea has been selected alongside 29 other beaches across the UK to be part of WW1 commemoration which is the idea of top filmmaker Danny Boyle.

Magna Vitae and East Lindsey District Council have been working in partnership to secure the ‘Pages of the Sea’ commemoration.

Sutton on Sea is the only beach in Lincolnshire to be included.

Sand sculptures will be produced on all the selected beaches to mark 100 years since the Armistice at the end of the war.

Tom’s involvement comes after Magna Vitae approached QEGS.

He was chosen from students taking A-Level art. He admits creating the huge sculpture will be a ‘daunting but exciting’ challenge.

He said: “I am really looking forward to it.

“Obviously, there is some apprehension. The sand has to be exactly right - not too wet and not too dry.

“I am very proud and very honoured to be selected.

“It is a fantastic way of saying thank-you to all those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Tom has taken part in two practice sessions - one in Southport and the other at Sutton on Sea last Sunday.

He admits things went ‘pretty well’ and is full or praise for the support of Nicki Jarvis.

However, he knows it will all come down to this Sunday.

Tom admits the most poignant moment promises to be when the incoming tide comes in and actually washes all his hard work away.

A poem, ‘The Wound In Time’ by Carol Ann Duffy, will also be read out.

Fortunately, photographers - and the BBC - will be on hand to record Tom’s work, before the tide makes it disappears.

Tim Randman, head of Sixth Form at QEGS said: “We are delighted for Tom and feel that he will learn a fantastic amount from the opportunity.

“As a school we are proud to play a part in this community event and in the wider national commemoration of 100 years since the ending of the First World War.”