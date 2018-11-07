Remembrance Day 2018: Armistice 100 services and events taking place in Horncastle area

Lincolnshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones has joined in the praise for Horncastle’s ‘100 Years of Remembrance’ events.

A packed programme actually started last Saturday and will continue this weekend with a host of attractions.

In a tweet, Mr Jones said: “What a tremendous programme of events Horncastle have coming up to commemorate ‘100 Years of Remembrance.’

“Well worth checking out. “Well done to all involved in pulling this together”.

An exhibition of replica model WW1 aeroplanes ensured the programme of events got off to a ‘flying start’ last Saturday.

The Community Centre hosted the display of around a dozen aircraft , allowing a steady stream of people to learn about their role in the conflict.

Youngsters who attended were delighted to have been able to ‘fly’ one of the models on loan from John Nowik.

All the proceeds went to the Royal British Legion.

The aircraft exhibition preludes the events planned for this coming weekend.

Friday features the Banovallum Brass Concert with the RBL Drumhead Service in The Stanhope Hall. Doors open at 6.15pm. Tickets are available from band members or the town’s Music Shop.

The Lion Theatre Company will be manning a market stall during Saturday morning, giving out programmes.

In the afternoon, The Horncastle Theatre Club will present ‘Drop in Drama’ sessions followed by craft workshops.

The afternoon will be rounded off by two performances of ‘Armistice – A Reflection in Words and Music’.

Also on Saturday, the WI will have created ‘poppy storming’ displays around the town centre and a ‘cascade of poppies’ in St Mary’s.

On Sunday morning, the Remembrance Parade will form at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in West Street and at 9.30am will march to St Mary’s Church for a 10am service.

That will be followed by a short wreath laying ceremony outside the Horncastle War Memorial Centre in North Street , (11am).

After the ceremony, trustees from the Memorial Centre are providing teas and coffee from in marquee in the car park at the rear of the Centre.

The Korean Service will be held at 12 noon in Hammerton Gardens off South Street.

The finale - on Sunday evening - will be held at Scrivelsby.

The Dymoke family has kindly agreed to host the evening in Scrivelsby Church Field. Gates open at 6pm.

Mr Dymoke will light a beacon at 7pm, followed by a ‘mega’ fireworks display.

Horncastle Lions will serve hot dogs and Harpers Bar will provide on site refreshments.

Other features of the weekend will see every school pupil in Horncastle receive a lapel pin badges - produced from the winning design of Heather McNeil of (Banovallum School).

Programmes featuring details and timings of all events are available.

Town and County councillor Bill Aron who is co-ordinating the weekend, said: “Please pick up a programme.

“We look forward to seeing as many people as possible at the events.”

Town and district councillor Fiona Martin, chairman of the Working Group that organised the weekend, said: “I wish to thank everyone who has helped.

“It’s a splendid effort from a small market town and it is tremendous to see so many different organisations coming together.”

It is hoped the parade will be one of the biggest for years - given the extra significance of events this year which commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One.

Meanwhile, another big turn out is expected in Woodhall Spa for the Remembrance Parade, again on Sunday morning.

The parade will form outside St Peter’s Church at 10.40am and will march to the War Memorial for a short service.

It will then move into to nearby Royal Square for another service, held in front of the two memorials to the Dambusters’ squadron.

The Woodhall Spa parade is one of the most popular in the county and George ‘Johnny’ Johnson - the last surviving British Dambuster - has attended in previous years.

Arrangements for Remembrance Day in Coningsby, Tattershall and Tattershall Thorpe have been changed.

There will be gatherings at each war memorial where the wreaths will be blessed.

The Act of Remembrance will commence at 10.50am at each memorial.

There will then be a Thanksgiving service at St Michael’s Church, Coningsby, starting at 11.45am.

Many smaller villages will also be holding special services, including Belchford.

The Remembrance service at St Peter and St Paul’s Church will start at 3pm

People are invited to take photographs of a relative, friend or neighbour who served in the war.

The photos will be displayed on the church notice board.