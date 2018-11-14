Remembrance 2018: RAF Coningsby personnel take part in events

Personnel from RAF Coningsby joined with local people to remember those who have lost their lives in the Armed Forces.

In this year, which marks the 100th anniversary of both the Armistice and the formation of the Royal Air Force, personnel from RAF Coningsby took part in parades, wreath-laying ceremonies, and church service in both Coningsby and Boston.

Group Captain M Flewin lays a wreath at Coningsby War Memorial

They also took part in further wreath-laying services at Metheringham, Woodhall Spa, and East Kirkby.

In Coningsby, there was a parade at the War Memorial, where Station Commander, Group Captain

Mark Flewin, together with civic dignitaries and groups representing the community, laid wreaths before a service in St Michael’s Church.

In Boston, Wing Commander Leanne Warner laid a wreath on behalf of the station before a service at St Boltoph’s Church, accompanied by the Mayor and Mayoress of Boston.

Station Warrant Officer Trevor Lloyd marshalled the parade through Boston town centre.

The wreaths at Metheringham, Woodhall Spa, and East Kirkby were laid by Wing Commanders

Chisholm, Smiley, and Gibb respectively.