Remembrance 2018: Praise for Banovallum School ‘poppy’ garden

Students in Year 9 and Year 10 Technology lessons at Banovallum School have contributed to the Horncastle commemoration of the end of World War One by producing a memorial garden of poppies.

Each poppy will have the name of a Horncastle soldier who was killed in the Great War.

Milo Spencer, Emily Gulliford, Archie Billers and Sam Hunter.

Head of CADT at Banovallum, Tom Bollan said: “This has been an ideal way for the students to develop their metal-working skills and it has been lent added poignancy by putting the names of the fallen soldiers onto the poppies.

“This display will be seen by every visitor to the school.

The students can be proud of the work they have done.”

Headteacher, Grant Edgar was full of praise for the hard work and craftsmanship of the students, commenting: “I am very proud of our technology students crafting such wonderful mementoes to the fallen.

The poppy garden at Banovallum School.

“It is to the students’ great credit that they have produced such a moving memorial.

“This will complement the rest of the commemorations being carried out by the Horncastle War Memorial Committee and the Royal British Legion (Horncastle) across the Remembrance weekend.

If there are any descendants of the servicemen who would like the poppy commemorating their family member, they can contact the school after Remembrance Sunday.”

Horncastle Mayor Brian Burbidge also praised the display.

He said: “This is a fitting memorial to the fallen of Horncastle and congratulations to the students for producing such high quality items.”

Chairman of the town’s Memorial Committee, Coun Fiona Martin added: “I am delighted to see how seriously the Banovallum students are taking the commemoration of the ending of World War One.

“They should be proud of their efforts.

Julian Millington, from the Horncastle branch of the RBL, said: “This is a moving and respectful tribute to the young men of Horncastle who gave their lives in World War One.

“The British Legion are delighted to work with schools to ensure that these men are not forgotten.”

Banovallum students have also commemorated the ending of World War One in poetry.

Four students - Milo Spencer Y8, Emily Gulliford Y10, Sam Hunter Y11 and Archie Billers Y11 - have been short listed in the Armistice 100 Schools’ Poetry Prize competition organised by the University of Lincoln.

There were 544 entries in total and each shortlisted student is invited to attend a special awards ceremony at the university on November 15.

It will be hosted by Poet Laureate Carol Ann Duffy.