Remember your loved one with Horncastle Tree of Light

Light a light in memory of someone special this year and help support three local hospices.

Residents of Horncastle, Woodhall Spa and surrounding villages are once again being invited to sponsor a tree light in memory of a family member, or special friend, who has died, either recently, or in the past.

The ‘Tree of Light’ is prominently situated in the centre of Horncastle, near the bridge, and will be lit on Friday, December 14 for the duration of the Christmas period.

As in previous years, the Lions and Rotary clubs of Horncastle are working together on the scheme.

So far, it has raised in the region of £25,000 for local hospices.

For those wishing to remember a loved one, the minimum recommended donation is £10.

All proceeds will be shared between the St Barnabas Hospice Trust for Lincolnshire, the Butterfly Hospice Trust in Boston, and Andy’s Children’s Hospice in Grimsby.

In return for a donation, the names of those being remembered will be displayed on a Tribute List near the tree, and published on the Horncastle Tree of Light website.

All donors will receive a Christmas card as an acknowledgement of their gift.

Application forms can be obtained via the Horncastle News and from either H Stanley Electrical Supplies at 21 High Street or Fletcher and Hughes in the Bull Ring in Horncastle, and from the Printer and Copy Centre at 4 Station Road in Woodhall Spa.

Applications can also be made on line via the website: www.horncastletreeoflight.co.uk

Generous support from local businesses means the hospices will benefit from all the money received.