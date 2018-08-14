Rehearsals held for ‘Great Pilgrimage’

Standard bearers from Royal British Legion branches across Lincolnshire were in Horncastle recently ahead of a major event.

Richard Baldock, who is Horncastle’s standard bearer, joined in rehearsals at the town’s Stanhope Hall for the ‘Great Pilgrimage 90’.

The RBL event, from August 5-9, marked the anniversary of the original pilgrimage in 1928 when over 11,000 war veterans and war widows visited the battlefields of the Somme in France and Ypres in Belgium - on the 10th anniversary after the end of WW1.