Regulars say loss of Horncastle store is another blow to town

Regular customers have described the decision to close a popular store in Horncastle town centre as ‘complete madness.’

A notice has appeared in ‘One Stop’ - in the Bull Ring- confirming it will close on ‘October 6 at 12pm.’

Pauline Cooper said she was ‘surprised and shocked’ that the store was closing.

She said: “It always seems very popular and offers one of the few alternatives in Horncastle to Tesco and the Co-op.

“I know parking is an issue, but it seems complete madness to close it.

“It’s another blow for our high street.

“There are too many empty shops in the town.”

Martin Blackburn said he regularly called in at One Stop first thing in the morning.

He added: “The fact the shop opens when most other shops in town are closed was a bonus.

“The staff were always friendly and you can virtually get anything.

“I suppose there’s a good reason for it closing but still, you don’t like to see it happening.

“It’s sad when you think of all the shops that have gone in Horncastle. We need businesses coming into the town, not leaving.”

The News contacted One Stop for an explanation about the decision to close the store.

However, the company did not reply before the paper went to press yesterday (Tuesday) lunchtime.

The News was told by one source that staff members who face losing their jobs had been offered the chance to apply for any vacancies at the town’s Tesco store - but without any guarantees of employment.

It is not clear what will happen to the premises after October 6.

Meanwhile, sources suggest Costa Coffee are still pressing ahead with plans to open an outlet in the town’s Market Place.

Work on converting the former Achurch and Sons premises was expected to start last month after planning permission was secured.

Costa have not responded to a request to comment on any delay but it is understood work will start soon.