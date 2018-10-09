Recruitment event at Woodhall Spa Community Fire Station

Woodhall Spa Community Fire Station will host a recruitment event tonight (Tuesday) from 6pm.

There will be a chance to meet the crew and ask any questions you may have about being an on-call firefighter.

Councillor Nick Worth, Executive Member for Fire and Rescue at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Serving as a firefighter is an incredibly rewarding career.

“Our firefighters play a key role in keeping our communities safe by undertaking both preventative and reactive work.

“As well as dealing with fires, helping at road accidents, flooding and other natural disasters, they also help educate the community on fire prevention.”

• Woodhall Spa Community Fire Station is located at 4 King Edwards Road.

For more information about being an on-call firefighter, click here