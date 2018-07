There is a chance to find out more about becoming an on-call firefighter in Woodhall Spa tomorrow (Tuesday, July 24).

The recruitment evening will take place at Woodhall Spa Fire Station, in King Edward Road, from 6pm to 8pm.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said: “Come to Woodhall Spa Fire Station and learn more about becoming an on-call firefighter.

“Come and ask us all your questions - anyone over 18 is welcome to apply.”

