Record numbers at Gunby Hall

For the first time ever, more than 40,000 visitors were welcomed through their gates – a 10 per cent increase from last year.

Since National Trust took on full management of the site in 2012, visitor numbers have more than tripled; which is a tremendous achievement and is hugely beneficial for the local economy.

Gunby visitor experience manager Astrid Gatenby said: “We’re delighted to have broken a new record with our visitor numbers this year.

“Our excellent staff team and small army of volunteers have worked their socks off to make sure visitors have a brilliant time with us.

“We try to keep offering something new, like changing art exhibitions in Orchard Gallery and new and popular events, to give visitors something new to come back for.

“Next year promises to be extra special for Gunby as the team will be celebrating the life of Gunby’s Emily Massingberd as part of National Trust’s national theme for 2018 ‘Women and Power’, which commemorates that a hundred years ago women got the right to vote.

“Emily Massingberd was a remarkable political and social pioneer and we look forward to telling her story with special exhibitions and events from May 2018 onwards.’

Gunby Hall will now close its doors to visitors until Saturday, February 10.

The season starts with a much anticipated art installation in the basement of more than 2,000 clocks called ‘Harrison’s Garden’ by artist Luke Jerram and from Monday, February 12, to Sunday, February 18, members of Gunby’s garden team will lead ever popular snowdrop walks daily at 11:30am. Booking is essential on 01754 890102.

For more information about Gunby, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/gunby-hall