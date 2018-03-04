Rake Up helps rake in the cash for charity

Coningsby & Tattershall Lions Club held their annual Barn Dance recently, when £442.39 was raised for charity.

After a sausage and mash supper, everyone enjoyed a little exercise with some traditional country dances thanks to the music provided by Rake Up.

The event was sponsored by S B Barker (Electrical & TV) Ltd; supported by Tattershall Co-op, which donated the fruit pies, and J Ward Deliveries, for the milk and cream.

Thanks go to all the sponsors and individuals who donated raffle prizes and supported the event in any way.