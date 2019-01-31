Raising awareness for Lincolnshire’s young carers

Lincolnshire County Council is supporting Young Carers Awareness Day today (Thursday), which helps to highlight some of the challenges young carers face.

The theme for this year’s national day of recognition is young carers’ mental health – the #CareForMeToo campaign.

Councillor Mrs Patricia Bradwell, Executive Councillor for Children’s Services, said: “Being a young carer can be a risk factor for the mental health of children and young people.

“By providing the right support at the right time, we want to ensure young carers in Lincolnshire have good mental health and wellbeing.”

“We are aware of almost 1700 young carers in Lincolnshire, but estimates suggest many more young people have a caring role which we don’t know about.

“If you are a young carer or know of someone who is a young carer – please speak up. Carers have the right to an assessment, which is a way to get their voice heard and maybe get extra support to make their life and caring role much easier.”

CarersFIRST are marking the day by working in partnership with the University of Lincoln, hosting local children who are part of 14 schools piloting the Young Carers in Schools Programme.

Chloe Rollings, Carer Champion, said: “This year’s theme is on mental health and through a programme of fun, informative and interactive sessions the day is as much about raising aspirations of inspirational young people to maximise their potential, as it is about raising awareness of the support they provide to their families.”

The Lincolnshire Young Carers Service helps and supports children and young people up to the age of 19 who are helping to care for someone at home.

Contact youngcarers@lincolnshire.gov.uk or phone 01522 553275 for further information.