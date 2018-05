Staff at The Bull Tapas, Bar and Restaurant, in Horncastle, are looking forward to raising a glass next week for a charitable cause.

The Bull Beer Festival and Band Bash will be held from 12pm to 9pm on Sunday, May 27.

There will be live music from local bands, as well as 12 different ales to try, and a delicious hog roast.

Funds raised at the festival will go to Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

For more information, search for The Bull Tapas Bar and Restaurant on Facebook.