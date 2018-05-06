RAF Falcons confirmed for parachute display at Lincolnshire Show

Organisers of this year’s Lincolnshire Show are ‘thrilled’ to confirm the RAF Falcons will provide an exciting parachute display at this year’s two-day event.

Taking place on Wednesday, June 20, and Thursday, June 21, the show is set under the theme of RAF 100.

It will also include a Dakota flypast, a Spitfire flypast, a replica Red Arrow, mini tank driving for children and a special aviation themed treasure hunt trail.

Jayne Southall, CEO of Lincolnshire Showground, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that the RAF Falcons will be making a special appearance at the Lincolnshire Show.

“Their displays are truly fantastic and we can’t wait to welcome the team to the Showground!

“As our theme is RAF 100 we wanted to ensure that local service men and women were given the chance to attend the show, with our compliments, so we have donated 100 adult tickets to Tickets for Troops.

Sophie Fallows, partnership and operations executive at Tickets for Troops, said: “We’re so grateful for the generous donation of 100 adult tickets to the Lincolnshire Show.

“This year’s show theme is so important to our members and it sounds like an action packed show.”

Among the hundreds of exhibitors, exciting performances and attractions will be an array of RAF themed activities and stands as well as events and stalls that celebrate the best of rural Lincolnshire with a mixture of entertainment, food, shopping, music and agriculture.

Now in its 134th year, the Lincolnshire Show offers a host of exciting animal displays, daring stunts and lively music in the main ring as well as a wide range of delicious food stalls, and live cookery demos.

Shoppers can pick up bargains and exclusive items from clothes, jewellery and shoes to cars, lawnmowers and hot tubs as well as take home beautiful floral displays from the flower show.

Lincolnshire Show will take place on Wednesday, June 20, and Thursday, June 21, and will host an eclectic mix of entertainment, food, shopping, music, horticulture and agriculture.

Advanced tickets are priced at £20 for adults, £17 for 17 to 22-year-olds, £6 for children, and free for under-fives.

Family tickets, admitting two adults and up to three children are priced at £42.

Car parking is free on both days.

For more information on Lincolnshire Show, click here please visit www.lincolnshireshow.co.uk