RAF Coningsby serviceman drove while more than twice over the limit

A serviceman at RAF Coningsby drank five cans of lager before driving off the base to look for his friends, a court has been told.

Daniel Hopkin, 26, whose home address is in Doncaster, admitted driving with excess alcohol after he was caught when he returned to the base at around midnight on January 19.

Dan Pietryka, prosecuting, said Hopkin gave a reading of 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than twice the legal limit of 35.

Mitigating, Helen Coney said Hopkin had also been subject to RAF discipline and been given a formal warning, which would mean he would not get promoted or be posted abroad and was now subject to six month reviews.

He was banned from driving for 20 months at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (February 21) but was offered a drink drivers rehabilitation course which will reduce the period of the ban by 20 weeks.

He was also fined £460 and ordered to pay £131 in costs and charges.