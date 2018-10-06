RAF charity seeking volunteers in Horncastle

The Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA) is looking for caring people in Horncastle to join its team of trained welfare volunteers.

The charity is looking for volunteers who can visit current and former RAF personnel and their families who are in need of support

Katharine Lord, volunteer manager at RAFA, said: “Forces personnel and their families sacrifice a normal family life to keep the rest of us safe.

“We believe that we owe them a debt of gratitude once they have served.

“We provide practical and emotional support, and are looking for people in Horncastle to help us help those in need.”

As a welfare volunteer, you will be required to make visits to be a beneficiary’s home to find out what support they need.

The role also involves undertaking research and signposting sources of help, completing application forms for financial support or talking to a lonely veteran.

Volunteering for the RAFA helps develop relationship building, research and teamwork skills, as well as giving individuals a great sense of wellbeing from helping others.

Bill Kerr, a RAFA welfare volunteer, said: “I have always been involved in charity work, both during my career with the RAF and since leaving.

“Because of how RAFA and others helped us, my wife and I felt that we would participate and help others.

“It allowed us to make the decision to volunteer and then attending the caseworker training even more poignant.”

There are no experience requirements for the welfare volunteer roles, as full training is provided, however volunteers should be aged at least 18 years and demonstrate they have the motivation and skills required.

Volunteers may be serving or retired Air Force personnel, or they may have no RAF link at all, but want to support the RAFA’s work.

The ability to travel is important for this role as you will need to visit various locations, including the homes of beneficiaries.

Hours are flexible to suit a volunteer and visits can occasionally be undertaken during evenings and weekends depending on the beneficiary.

• To find out more, search caseworker roles on the RAFA website here, call 0800 018 2361 or email volunteers@rafa.org.uk