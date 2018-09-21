Rachel all set for a smashing fundraiser

Final preparations are underway for an event at Horncastle Squash Club tomorrow (Saturday, September 22) to raise funds for research into epilepsy.

The event has been organised by Rachel McMunn (16) and boyfriend Josh Inman.

Rachel, a student at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School, was diagnosed with epilepsy earlier this year.

Together with Josh, she wants to raise funds for Epilepsy Research UK - and awareness about the condition.

Upstairs at the squash club, there will be plenty of family friendly activities, a cake sale and a raffle.

On the squash courts, from 10-2pm, anyone can try their hand at squash.

From 2-6pm there will be a tournament for anyone to enter with some great prizes up for grabs for the winners.

•To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/horncastlesquashclub