Quad bike and van stolen in Wragby

PCSO Nigel Wass is appealing for witnesses after the theft of a quad bike and a Ford Transit Van from a yard in Louth Road, Wragby, overnight on January 15-16.

On the same evening, there was also suspicious activity around a Land Rover parked in Horncastle, and theft was prevented by security measures put in place around the vehicle.

If you have any information about either of these incidents, call police on 101 and quote incident number 43 of January 16.

Alternatively, call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.