QEGS calls on ex-student to launch series of RAF talks

Former pupil Len Sutton will return to Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Horncastle next week to deliver the first in a series of fascinating talks about the RAF.

The Adult Education Department at the school has organised a ‘Festival Of Talks’ which coincides with the 100th anniversary of the RAF.

Sue Grau, Adult Eduucation Co-ordinator at QEGS, said: “QEGS has welcomed hundreds of Air Force children through its doors and we are immensely proud to have two ‘old boys’ in the line-up of eminent speakers.

“Both our opening speaker, Len Sutton and the intrepid Lancaster pilot, Mike ‘The Chats’ Chatterton will be backto celebrate QEGS’ contribution to RAF100!

“We will also be thinking of former Headteacher Peter Rowland, himself an RAF Pilot, as we open the festival - precisely three years after he passed away.”

Mrs Grau said the school’s proud links with the RAF were continuing.

She added: “Many of our recent graduates have trained, studied and worked with the RAF; Jenna Price (Aircraft Technician), Dan Stanley (Hercules Pilot), and Luke Cushden (703 Naval Air Squadron) to name but a few.”

Mr Sutton’s talk ‘The History of the RAF in Lincolnshire’ is next Wednesday (April 18). It is open to the public. Details from adulteducation@Tqegs.lincs.sch.uk