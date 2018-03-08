Putting plenty of colour into Easter at Horncastle church

This Easter, St Mary’s Church in Horncastle is running an Easter colouring and drawing competition for children aged 4-11.

The theme is ‘Resurrection’ and children can choose to either pick one of the prepared sheets to colour in or draw their very own picture of the resurrection of Jesus.

Resurrection is the theme of the colouring competition EMN-180603-173729001

Winners will receive a Real Easter Egg, which comes with the story of Easter.

There will be a prize for the best colouring and a prize for the best drawing in each of three age groups: 4 to 6, 7 to 9 and 10 to 11-years if age.

Colouring sheets can be collected from Horncastle Primary School or from St Mary’s Church office.

Completed pictures need to be handed in at St Mary’s Church Office by Friday March 23.

All the pictures will be displayed in the church during the Easter holidays, when there will also be Easter activities to enjoy.