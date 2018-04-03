Pupils in Mareham Le Fen go the extra mile for Sport Relief

Pupils and staff at Mareham Le Fen Primary School have gone the extra mile to raise cash for Sport Relief.

From Monday, March 19 to Friday, March 23, sport ambassadors, staff and volunteers at the school successfully completed a mile a day around the village.

During the week, pupils also took on ‘Daley’ challenges at lunchtime, competing in hula-hooping, skipping, netball, dance and ‘keepie uppies’.

One of the aims for the week of fundraising was to see if the school could reach the seaside by adding the total number of miles ran/walked during the five days.

A spokesman from the school said: “We haven’t got our grand total for the fundraising yet, but we have managed a whopping 180 miles, just for the week alone, with the school’s miles still to be added.”

Fundraising will continue after the Easter break, with the whole school taking part in a sponsored mile around the school field.

The sponsored mile had be postponed to after the Easter holidays due to bad weather conditions.

Thanks go to the sports ambassadors who helped co-ordinate the week, to Mrs Lee, Mr and Mrs Darrington and staff members who joined pupils on their daily quest to complete a mile.