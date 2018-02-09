Pupils have a ball at sports event in Skegness

Over 600 primary school children took part in a number of inter-school sporting competitions in Skegness.

Competitions were hosted as part of the Grammar School’s games programme, an initiative funded by Sport England and delivered by the Youth Sport Trust.

The Richmond School celebrate success at Skegness Grammar's School Games. ANL-180902-143513001

The programme is designed to keep competitive sport at the heart of schools by providing opportunities for young people to take part in competitions and achieve their personal best.

Throughout the seven-week period, pupils aged 7-11 from 13 local schools were invited to compete in a number of rowing tournaments, indoor football matches and an athletics competition.

As part of a final event, pupils took part in a sports hall athletics tournament.

Following a closely fought competition, Friskney All Saints Church of England Primary School was named the Small School winner, and Horncastle Community Primary School was crowned the Large School champion.

As a result of their success, both teams will represent the Lincolnshire coastal area during a countywide competition this summer.

Steph Powell, school games organiser at Skegness Grammar School, said: “Our School Games competitions have been brilliantly received by the pupils, staff, leaders, and spectators.

“It is fantastic to see that other schools within the area have been able to benefit from the pioneering sports programme offered at Skegness Grammar School.”