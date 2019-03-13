Pupils celebrate World Book Day

Children and teachers alike from the Horncastle area came together to celebrate World Book Day last week (Thursday, March 7).

At St Hugh’s School, in Woodhall Spa, teachers and pupils dressed to impress, inspired by some of their favourite literary characters.

A spokesman from the school said: “Characters from a wide range of books appeared at St Hugh’s for World Book Day.

“We were delighted to welcome children’s author Laura James, who not only spoke to all pupils from Reception to Year 4, but also judged the best outfit competition – what a responsibility!

“Matron, dressed as an Oompa-Loompa, had hidden golden tickets in some of the morning break biscuits and after lunch our Year 8 Librarian, Caitlin, had created a Treasure Hunt in the Library with clues to help pupils find their way around, and other activities.

“Thank you to all the parents for their efforts with the magnificent costumes .”

Meanwhile, at Coningsby St Michael’s CofE Primary School youngsters were asked to dress up a potato as a book character - and everyone made sure to ‘chip in’ with their creative contributions - such as The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

Pupils in Year 1 and Year 4 also enjoyed shared reading sessions both in the classroom and outside in the sunshine.

Teachers also got into the spirit by donning pyjamas for the day, with pupils enjoying some bedtime stories.

Horncastle Primary School went all out to celebrate World Book Day.

A host of literary characters were represented as children and staff dressed up as their favourites.

Tattershall’s Holy Trinity CofE Primary School also celebrated World Book Day.

As well as dressing up, the school council led assembly to explain about the day and in the afternoon the children read stories to Abbey an assistance dog.

There was also a Big Booky Bake Off competition, with Alex in year 2’s Grandpas Great Escape being the winner.

Selling off slices of the cakes raised £44.50, which will go towards buying more books for the children to enjoy.