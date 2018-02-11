‘Psychic supper’ in support of Hubbards Hills after vandalism incidents

A psychic supper will take place at The Wheatsheaf in Louth later this month to raise funds for Hubbards Hills.

Sue Telfer was inspired to organise the fundraiser after hearing about the multiple incidents of vandalism at Hubbards Hills at the end of last year, which will cost thousands of pounds to put right.

Sue organised the psychic supper event, which takes place on Monday February 26 at 7.30pm and will include readings at the table, plus a buffet supper.

Tickets cost £15, with only 40 available, so booking is essential, and a £7 deposit is required.

Call Sue on 07717 214316 or The Wheatsheaf on 01507 606262 to book your seats.

A raffle will take place on the night, and any businesses who wish to donate prizes are asked to get in touch with Sue.

Further charity events will be held throughout the year to help replenish funds spent by the Hubbards Hills Trust on repairs and projects.

Chairman Andrew Leonard said the Trust is ‘very grateful’ for Sue’s ongoing support.