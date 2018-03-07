Prince William set to visit RAF Coningsby

Prince William is visiting RAF Coningsby today (Wednesday, March 7).

His Royal Highness was due to inspect Typhoon fighter jets based at Coningsby and perform several other duties.

He was due to visit the station’s Heritage Centre and meet local schoolchildren who will be working in a special ‘STEM’ classroom at the base.

Prince William was expected to meet key personnel, including Typhoon pilots.

Prince William is Honorary Air Commandant at RAF Coningsby, and was due to open a new Engagement Centre which will strengthen the station’s links with the local community.

His Royal Highness - who is Patron of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight - was expected to watch a number of live demonstrations.

Details of the visit are still emerging with tight security at the station.

More updates as we have them.