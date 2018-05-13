Prepare to be blown away by competitors at extreme sports festival in Skegness

Twice British Kitesurfing Freestyle Champion George Dufty will be hoping to hold on to his title at the first East Coast Beach and Watersports Festival to be help in Skegness next weekend.

George will be competing in a line-up of Pro Men at what will be the start of the British Kitesports Freestyle Championships Tour.

George Dufty will be competing in a line-up of Pro Men at what will be the start of the British Kitesports Freestyle Championships Tour in Skegness. ANL-180513-083203001

He said: “I can’t wait to see everyone which makes this tour so exiting to come to every year.

“Everyone is like family and everyone is welcome. Plus I can’t wait to see how I’ve shaped up against the rest for the chance to win my third British title this year.”

Also competing among the Pro Women is Jess Tucker - second in the Ladies’ Pro last year.

She said: “I’m really excited for Round One. I’ve never ridden Skegness so it’ll be fun to check out a new spot and catch up everyone. The competition looks super close in all the categories so fingers crossed we get some decent wind.”

Kayla Carmichael , winner of the Barcelona Extreme comp in 2017, will be showing off her skills on skates on the Team Extreme spine ramp at the East Coast Beach and Watersports Festival in Skegness. ANL-180513-091540001

The extreme sports line-up is equally impressive on Team Extreme’s spine ramp.

Kayla Carmichael, winner of the Barcelona Extreme comp in 2017, will be showing off her skills on skates, featured widely om the Sky 1 Revolution series.

Originally from South Africa she now lives in the UKn and has taken the world of female arrive sports by storm and is proud to represent Team Extreme.

When offered the chance to come to Skegness, she said: ”Yes I’ll do it! Me me me pick me up” - a great attitude showing these sports are not just for the boys.

Danny Aldridge attended a Team Extreme show when he was nine and after being encourage to take part by his mum has never looked back. Now, 21 years later, spectators never fail to be impressed by the way he seems to defy gravity.

Other riders include spine ramp ace Jak Tonge and Team Extreme’s ‘secret weapon’ on the BMX’ Jack Watts.

It is also hoped the line-up will include six time world spine champion Mark Webb, who has been competing in France this weekend to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Doug Peel, of Team Extreme, said: “The team are really looking forward to hitting the beach on Saturday. Most of the team have been working together over the last few weekends to make sure the shows at Skegness will be unforgettable.”

The East Coast Beach and Watersports Festival takes place on Skegness beach next to Skegness Pier on May 19 and 20. For more details about what’s on over the weekend at the free festival, at which families are being encouraged to join in the fun by bringing their own kites to fly, visit the East Coast Beach and Watersports Festival page on Facebook.