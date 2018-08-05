Praise your pooch on International Friendship Day

To celebrate International Friendship Day tomorrow (Monday, August 6), a leading manufacturer of natural pet supplements has listed a few ways to treat your beloved pooch.

Often known as man’s best friend, dogs are our companions and considered to be a member of the family.

In honour of this bond between man and canine, Lintbells have come up with a few top things you can do to treat your dog on International Friendship Day:

Treat them to their favourite walk

Canines thrive on routine, so shared experiences such as regular long walks together help to promote wellbeing as well as building trust, communication, and partnership between dog and owner.

If there is a route nearby with nice scenery, or a popular dog walking trail where they’ll meet new friends, this is the perfect place to take your dog out for a little adventure that will help to blow off steam both mentally and physically.

If your dog loves to play, make sure to bring their favourite ball or toy with you so you can practice some tricks and give them the chance run freely in the open space.

Learn something new together

They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, but investing some time into teaching your dog a new command is a great way to strengthen the bond with your pet pooch whatever their age, as well as stimulating them with a mental challenge.

To do this, show your dog a small treat and voice the command clearly and calmly, while gently guiding the dog into the proper position.

Once they have reached the position reward with the treat.

Repeat this 10 to 20 times per training session – make sure to stay focused and be patient, and you’ll have mastered that new command in no time at all!

Prepare their favourite food

Who doesn’t like to be surprised with their favourite dish by that special someone? Our dogs are no exception.

To really show your pooch they are loved, why not take the time to prepare healthy, nutritious evening meal as a surprise - a special dinner will go down a treat and leave your dog satisfied, leaving plenty of time for cuddles and belly rubs on the sofa with a movie.

Take a road trip

It’s about the journey, not the destination.

You could make a short trip to your local pet shop, a longer journey to their favourite place to play, or even a drive down to the coast to enjoy a full day of sun, sea and splashing at a dog friendly beach.

Taking your pet on car journeys regularly is a great way to get them used to travelling, making those trips to the Vet that little bit easier.

If your dog is a nervous traveller, make sure to drive safely and carefully and provide plenty of ventilation, as well as some favourite toys or a rug to give your pet a sense of familiarity.

It can also help to use a natural calming supplement such as YuCALM Dog help soothe their stress and promote contentment.

Give them extra care

Everyone loves a gift, so why not splash out on your best friend to keep them happy as well as healthy?

It could be as simple of treating them with a new toy, or a brush to alleviate summer malting and promote coat health. With all the fun and moving around you’ll be doing with your dog on International Friendship Day, it could be worth investing in some tasty treats that support their health too – YuMOVE Dog maintains joints and bone development as well as aiding recovery after exercise, to help your pooch stay fighting fit and ready for fun.

