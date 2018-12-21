Praise for Robina and her ‘tribe’ after Woodhall Spa event

Hundreds of people enjoyed festivities at The Petwood Hotel in Woodhall Spa as Marie Curie Lincoln held their annual Christmas Bazaar.

The public were welcomed to the award-winning hotel with a selection of stands selling handmade items including gifts, as well as cheese, jam and gin.

The Christmas Bazaar has gained a reputation for putting on a variety of stands for people to do all their Christmas shopping under one roof.

The event has raised funds for Marie Curie Lincolnshire for the past fifteen years.

This year’s event organised by Robina Cameron, Lincoln Fundraising Group Chair, was no exception and raised just under £7,000 with the help of her ‘tribe’ of volunteers, family and friends.

She said: “The event is always very well supported.

“I enjoyed organising it although it does come with lots of hard work.

“The planning for the event starts straight after the last one.”

Mrs Chapman stressed how important the annual fundraiser is.

She added: “I was a Marie Curie nurses myself so it’s nice to know that the money will really make a difference locally.

“I would also like to say a huge thanks to our stand holders who of course encourage the people to come and shop”

The money raised from this year’s event has paid for a further 350 hours of night-time nursing within the county for terminal illness patients within their homes.

Lauren Alexander, Community Fundraiser for Lincolnshire Marie Curie added: “We are extremely grateful to Robina and her wonderful team of volunteers for their continued support.

“It’s an incredible event – everyone should attend if they ever get the chance.

“The result of this wonderful event makes such a huge difference to our Lincolnshire Nursing Service so thank you”.

•For more information about the event and the work of Marie Curie, contact the Lincolnshire Fundraising Office on 07525 801531 or lauren.alexander@mariecurie.org.uk