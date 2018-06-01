Praise for Lincolnshire Police’s special constable volunteers

Lincolnshire Police have praised ‘the huge asset’ that their volunteer officers are to the force, ahead of National Specials Weekend (NSW).

NSW takes place on Saturday, June 2 and Sunday, June 3.

It serves as an opportunity to celebrate the amazing work of Lincolnshire Police’s special constabulary.

There are 125 special constables in Lincolnshire who are trained volunteers that work with and support local police.

Special constables give up their time and dedicate at least four hours a week to form a vital link between regular (full-time) police officers and the local community.

Once they have completed their training, special constables have the same powers as regular officers.

During NSW, members of the special constable team will be committed to policing events across the county, including the Rasen Rocks concert and Bourne beer festival.

A large number of officers are also being trained in Mobile Data terminal use, as well as other system updates which will allow them to perform their roles more effectively on the ground.

Lincolnshire Police’s Assistant Chief Officer Andrew White said: “The value of our Specials in this county is second to none.

“Each and every one of them is an individual who voluntarily gives up his or her time to help their community through policing, and that is really quite extraordinary.

“They not only support and work in partnership with regular officers but perform a vital role in their own right.

“They are a huge asset to this force and to the communities they serve.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones added: “We owe a huge debt of gratitude to all volunteers, including specials, for their tremendous commitment and dedication to protecting our communities.

“They put their personal safety on the line every day in order to keep us all safe and that is truly remarkable.”

Special constables are from many different walks of life – here in Lincolnshire we have people who are teachers, taxi drivers, accountants and secretaries, or any number of other careers.

Some of our current serving special officers tell us that they volunteered for the service for a number of reasons including:

• I joined the special constabulary after myself becoming a victim of crime. I wanted to join a proactive group of people who gave up their free time to make both residents and visitors to Lincolnshire feel safe, protected and supported by the police.”

• I was born in and have lived in Lincolnshire for over twenty years. I am extremely proud of my county and wanted to help keep it a safe and desirable place for my daughter to grow up in, and for fellow residents/visitors.

• I have always liked volunteering and joined the specials because it’s an excellent way to give something back to my local community.

To find out more about volunteering for Lincolnshire Police, click here