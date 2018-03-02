Praise for firefighter who got to work 18 HOURS EARLY after walking from Binbrook to Louth

A firefighter from Binbrook has been praised after braving the cold to walk 15 miles through ice and snow to get to Louth Fire Station - almost an entire day before his next shift began.

Dan Cheetham, 28, took on the challenge yesterday (Thursday) as the weather conditions would make it impossible to drive between Binbrook and Louth.

So he dressed up warm, put on his walking boots, and battled through the snow - arriving at Louth Fire Station in the middle of yesterday afternoon.

With his shift not officially due to begin until 7.30am today (Friday), this means Dan arrived at work almost 18 hours early.

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue’s Divisional Commander (East Division), Dave Gilbert, has praised Dan’s ‘dedication and preparation’ in a tweet yesterday evening - with dozens of responses from grateful members of the public commending him for his ‘outstanding’ efforts.

Dan is no stranger to the great outdoors, having taken part in an arduous four-day trek across the Pyrenees to raise money for the Royal British Legion two years ago.

• More updates as we have them.