Pothole repairs are carried out in busy Horncastle street

Contractors were repairing potholes in West Street, Horncastle, this morning (Thursday) - just 24 hours after the News highlighted serious concerns about the condition of the road.

Lincolnshire County Council has confirmed West Street will be re-surfaced - but not until August or September.

However, town Mayor Coun Brian Burbidge - speaking in the News - had called for action to be taken now...because of the ‘appalling’ state of the road surface.

Coun Burbidge stressed the road was a main access route to Horncastle and was used by emergency vehicles and buses.

He said the condition of the road was ‘not a great advert’ for Horncastle and suggested it should be ripped up and re-surfaced.

The county council promised to ‘monitor’ the situation and a repair crew - spades and sweeping brush at the ready - move in this morning.

What appear to be temporary repairs follow criticism by town councillors and residents of the standard of repairs in other parts of the town.

