Potential flooding risk from construction site

Residents in a Horncastle street say they are worried about the increased threat of flooding from a neighbouring construction site on Langton Hill.

Christina Ivett, of Osborne Way, sent in these photographs taken at 11am today (Tuesday).

More pictures as the rainwater keeps flowing towards residential housing. EMN-180201-143653001

She says they show water pouring down Osborne Way form the construction site for new homes on Langton Hill.

Ms Ivett said: “We have tried to get help from Highways and East Lindsey Planning this morning and East Lindsey are monitoring the situation and have informed their emergency team.

“My driveway slopes down from the pavement.

“Thankfully, the rain is slowing up and we may be alright.”

Water coming from a neighbouring construction site on Langton Hill. EMN-180201-144128001

Ms Ivett said one of her neighbours had been informed that flooding was a issue before construction started in the new homes site before Christmas.