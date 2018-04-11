Post Office serving up some tasty treats

A husband and wife duo are proving that village life is still thriving after opening a new cafe in Donington on Bain.

Simon and Diana Lidgard bought the Village Shop and Post Office and have given the premises a complete overhaul.

And, it’s not just a shop and Post Office now.

While customers can still get a stamp, post a letter and buy everyday household items, they can also enjoy some tasty treats.

Thanks to funding from the Lincolnshire Wolds (AONB) Sustainable Development Fund and the Post Office Community Fund, the couple have opened a cafe.

Their new business - Post and Pantry - is going from strength to strength.

The duo, who describe themselves as ‘true yellow bellies’, say they are looking forward to serving the local community and establishing links with other local businesses and suppliers.

They said: “It is really important to us to support other businesses and boost our local economy so we are stocking as many Lincolnshire product ranges as we possible can.

“We are also particularly pleased to showcase a range of cards and gifts designed by local artists and these have been very well received by our customers.”

The couple say they were delighted with their re-furbished premises which occupy a prominent position in the village.

Apart from locals, Donington is popular with walkers.

Simon and Diana stress they were determined to make all the improvements - without losing the shop’s rural charm.

The café is now serving tea, coffee, cakes, freshly made sandwiches, toasties and other light snacks including the ‘Post & Pantry Ploughman’s’.

The business, which also boasts a new toilet facility, is open from 7.30am-6pm, Monday-Saturday.. Visit: www.postandpantry.co.uk.