Popular Horncastle play area undergoes transformation

A project to improve the Coronation Walk play area in Horncastle is nearing completion, it can be revealed.

As previously reported in the Horncastle News, the total cost of the refurbishment is £15,034.

The renovation was due to be completed by today (Wednesday), and should be open to the public in the near future.

An annual inspection highlighted the need to replace the multi-play unit in the playground off Coronation Walk.

But town councillors have stressed that there were no safety issues with the equipment, but much of it was old.

A spokesman from Horncastle Town Council said: “Visitors to the Coronation Walk Play Area in Horncastle will notice that the old multi-play equipment has now been replaced with a new brightly coloured play unit, thanks to generous donations.

“We would like to thank the George Jobson Trust, Larkfleet Community Fund, Tesco Bags of Help grant scheme, Lincolnshire Playing Fields Association and the Rudyard Kipling Lodge of Freemasons.

“The Town Council also put over £4,000 of its own funds into the project.

“The new equipment was installed by local company EKM Ltd.

“The Town Council hopes that the town’s younger children will enjoy the new equipment.

“We are looking forward to seeing the play area at Coronation Walk being well used as the weather starts to get warmer.”

The money to improve the Coronation Walk play area comes from the £31,385 Horncastle Town Council has earmarked in reserve for ‘open space’ expenditure.

The council is also proposing to spend £30,000 on kick-starting the new recreation park facility off Prospect Street.

Residents in the town have welcomed the refurbishment of the play area - but some are worried about future vandalism at the site.

Taking to the Horncastle Town Council Facebook page, Rebecca Chapman said: “Lovely, just in time for the nice weather!

“The kids will love it - just hope it doesn’t get vandalised.

Gemma Smith added: “Lovely news.

“My kids will look forward to it! Now here’s hoping it doesn’t get ruined for the little ones.”

Lincolnshire Police have previously stepped up park patrols in Horncastle after a slide in the play park between Prospect Street and the Tesco car park was damaged last year.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Our local policing team are aware of the refurbishment and will continue to pay attention to the area and encourage anyone to report any damage or anti-social behaviour.”