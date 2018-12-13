Popular Horncastle garden centre has a new buyer

There is cause for celebration in Horncastle as a buyer has been found for a town business which went up for sale six months ago.

The Horncastle News can confirm Wolds View Garden Centre has been purchased by British Garden Centres for an ‘undisclosed sum’.

The company also has garden centres in Woodthorpe, near Alford, Chapel St Leonards and Brigg.

Wolds View Garden Centre, situated in Lincoln Road, was under the ownership of Wyevale Garden Centres.

Back in June, Wyvale Garden Centres announced that centres - such as the ones in Horncastle and Louth - were on the market.

British Garden Centres say they are ‘looking forward’ to starting their future in Horncastle.

A spokeswoman from British Garden Centres said: “Independent family owned and run, British Garden Centres are proud to announce the purchase of Wold View Garden Centre (formerly Crowders) to the BGC family, making this their 11th centre.

“The centre will be renamed ‘Horncastle Garden Centre’ and owners Charles, Robert and Phillippa Stubbs and all of the team are looking forward to working with this new centre in their home county of Lincolnshire.

“They have over 30 years knowledge in the garden centre industry and are also owners of Woodthorpe, Chapel & Brigg garden centres locally.

“Takeover of the centre will happen tomorrow, meaning the centre may be closed for the day.

“It will then be business as usual and we will look forward to welcoming everyone through our doors over the festive period.

“All festive bookings will still be honoured.”

The news has been welcomed by residents in the town, who say that keeping a garden centre in Horncastle is a positive thing.

One of the owners, Phillippa Stubbs, announced the news on the Horncastle Community Page last week.

Kayle Spencer said; “Sounds great, Woosdthorpe is our favourite garden centre ever, even the kids love it, and we visit often. Hope you make a great success of Horncastle.”

Shirley Hunt added: “Great news for the town! The very best of luck!”

Malcolm Jackson said: “Brilliant! It is nice to know we still have local businesses willing & able to invest in local industry, congratulations to the new owners.

“Now all locals must continue to support the new owners, especially as it could have been sold to developers.”

• Wyvale Garden Centres purchased Wolds View Garden Centre - formerly Crowders Garden Centre - at the start of 2016.