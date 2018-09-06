Pool staff on the crest of a wave after Woodhall Spa fundraiser

Nothing is stopping staff raising funds for the swimming pool at Jubilee Park in Woodhall Spa.

The team took part in an ‘open till close swim’ to see how many miles they can accumulate in the 12 hours the pool was open.

Throughout the day. there was a chance to ‘sponge a lifeguard’ and play ‘splat the rat’ - adding to the enjoyment of the spectators,.

There was also a chance to win a fruit basket from Lewy’s of Horncastle.

After the tough 12 hour, the team managed a staggering 100 miles between them. One lifeguard, Ella Barr, decided to push herself to the limit and go for the full 12 hours.

She managed managing to swim 14 miles, closely followed by the park manager Joseph Stanhope (swimming 12 miles).

From donations and sponsors throughout the day - and the participation in the games - the staff managed to raise an incredible £800.

A spokeswoman said: “A massive thank you goes out to everybody that helped and supported the day.”

*If you want to take part in helping the park, there is another fundraising event for the public to get involved in - a six hour Aquacise session taking place on September 10 between 9am and 3pm.

For £10 a ticket, you get to experience different sessions from the instructors Joseph, Helen and Kirsty.

How long will you last?