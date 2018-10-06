Volunteers set to nab speeding Spa drivers

Volunteers could soon be helping catch speeding

drivers in Woodhall Spa.

Parish councillors have agreed to spend up to £500 on equipment for a ‘Community Speedwatch’ scheme.

The money will buy various items, including a radar gun.

Essentially, the scheme will see trained volunteers monitor the speed of vehicles at pre-determined sites in Woodhall.

Volunteers will note the speed of vehicles and pass on details - including the registration - to police.

According to information on Lincolnshire County Council’s website, the registered keepers of any vehicles exceeding the speed limit will be sent ‘letters of advice’.

Coun David Clarke, chairman of Woodhall Spa Parish Council, said it was agreed to press ahead with the scheme after discussions at the village AGM earlier this year.

There have been long-standing complaints about speeding in Woodhall Spa.

Speaking at the September meeting of the parish council, Coun Clarke confirmed eight volunteers had come forward, enough for two ‘teams’.

Coun Clarke added: “The volunteers will be logging car registrations and their speed and reporting the information to the appropriate authority to take action.”

He confirmed volunteers could not take photographs of vehicles or drivers.

Any locations will have to be approved and agreed by police and road safety officials Signs indicating a Community Speedwatch is in operation will have to be displayed and volunteers will wear ‘high viz’ jackets.

Coun Clarke assured councillors the overall spend - including a radar gun - would not be more than £500.

Asked by other councillors, Coun Clarke stressed all the volunteers would receive comprehensive training. He did not say when the scheme would start in Woodhall.

More than 200 parishes across Lincolnshire are signed up to sign-based Speedwatch programmes although the idea of speed checks was only introduced recently. It is understood there are no plans for speed checks in Horncastle or Wragby.