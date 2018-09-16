Road dug up - just days after white lines were re-painted!

Lincolnshire County Council has been accused of a ‘ridiculous waste of public money’ after contractors dug up a road... just days after yellow and white lines had been re-painted.

Several residents contacted the News to say the white and yellow lines were re-painted in Prospect Street last month.

However, residents said that within a couple of weeks, different contractors arrived to dig up the same section of road as part of a major improvement scheme in the town (West Street).

One resident, who did not want to be named, said: “You could not make it up, and this from a council that is always complaining it hasn’t any money.

“I saw the contractors painting the (yellow and white) lines and didn’t think anything about it.

“Like most other people, I didn’t realise Prospect Street was going to be dug up (as part of the West Street improvement programme).

“The lines looked shiny... until they were dug up a couple of weeks later.

“It’s a ridiculous waste of money - and our money at that.”

The News contacted the County Council who admitted a ‘very small’ section of markings should not have been re-painted.

However, the council stressed the cost involved was ‘pence and not pounds’.

The local highways manager said: “The lines that were put down on Prospect Street were part of a much wider scheme to refresh all the road markings in the centre of the town.

“We were aware of the works on West Street and admit that there was a very small section of the markings at the junction with Prospect Street that should probably have been left.

“The cost of laying the markings that were subsequently dug up would have been pence not pounds, so we can reassure people the public purse was not affected by this oversight.”

The resident replied: “Pounds? Pence? How often is this happening?”