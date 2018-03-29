Retiring after more than four decades of service

After dedicating 41 years of his life to the Royal Air Force, a station admin officer at RAF Coningsby is due to retire.

Originally from St Lucia, Mr Boxill joined the RAF as a 23-year-old medical administrator.

Mr Boxill looks back on his early days in the RAF fondly.

He said: “As your career progresses you end up doing more admin than practical work.

“I really enjoyed the day to day aspect of working with and looking after people.”

Mr Boxill has worked at many RAF stations during his service, and has completed three tours in Germany.

His last day at work is just four days before the RAF’s 100th birthday.

Mr Boxill said: “I’m proud to have directly supporting the RAF for 41 years of its existence.

“It has been part of my life for a long time but I still expect to continue my relationship and come back now and then.

“My son is also in the RAF as an airframe maintenance mechanic and works on Typhoons at RAF Coningsby.”

18-years-ago, Mr Boxill left the RAF as a sergeant and began a new chapter as a MOD Civil Servant.

Mr Boxill has worked in a variety of roles culminating in his current position as the Station Admin Officer.

He has been stationed at RAF Coningsby for the last 18 years.

At the tender age of 65, Les is looking forward to starting a new chapter in his life but will miss the people he has worked with.

Officer commanding base support wing, Wing Commander Claire O’Grady said, “Les is one of those fixed points on the station that allow us to operate as smoothly as we do.

“We very much appreciate his contribution to Coningsby.

“His hard work and infectious giggle will be sorely missed.”