POLL: Who will win your vote in this week’s European elections?

Voters will head to the polls this Thursday (May 23) to cast their votes in the European Parliament Elections.

The candidates below will be standing for the East Midlands area, which covers Lincolnshire.

But who will be winning your vote this Thursday? Cast your vote in our poll.

The list of candidates (in alphabetical party order) is below...

Change UK:

Kate Godfrey

Joan Pons Laplana

Narinder Sharma

Pankajkumar Gulab

Emma Manley

Conservative:

Emma McClarkin

Rupert Matthews

Tony Harper

Brendan Clarke-Smith

Thomas Randall

Green:

Kat Boettge

Gerhard Lohmann-Bond

Liam McClelland

Daniel Wimberley

Simon Tooke

Independent Network:

Nick Byatt

Marianne Overton

Daniel Simpson

Pearl Clarke

Nikki Dillon

Labour:

Rory Palmer

Leonie Mathers

Tony Tinley

Nicolle Ndiweni

Gary Godden

Liberal Democrats:

Bill Newton Dunn

Michael Mullaney

Lucy Care

Suzanna Austin

Caroline Kenyon

The Brexit Party:

Annunziata Rees-Mogg

Jonathan Bullock

Matthew Patten

Tracy Knowles

Anna Bailey

UKIP:

Alan Graves

Marietta King

Anil Bhatti

Fran Loi

John Evans

Independent:

Simon Rood